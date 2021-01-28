SMT Equipment Market High Growth Possible during 2020 – 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘SMT Equipment’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Fuji Corporation (Japan),Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan),Mycronic (Sweden),Nordson Corporation (United States),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd. (China),Cyber Optics Corporation (United States),Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (United States),Juki Corporation (Japan),Hangzhou Neoden Technology Co.,Ltd (China),KLA Corporation (United States),Mirtec Corporation (United States),OMRON Corporation (Japan) ,Universal Instruments Corporation (United States),Europlacer (United States),Evest Corporation (Taiwan)

What isSMT Equipment Market?

Surface mount technology (SMT) Equipment possesses high component density (components per unit area) and can have many more connections per component. These equipmentâ€™s size is much smaller than the through-hole component because it may have very fine pitched and smaller leads or may contain no leads. They are widely used for placing capacitor, resistor, inductor, and other components on Printed Circuit Board (PCBâ€™s). The growing demand for SMT equipment in the consumer electronics industry is driving the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Automatic SMT Equipment, Semi-automatic SMT Equipment), Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunications Equipment, Energy & Power Systems), Equipment Type (Inspection Equipment, -Laser/SPI, -X-Ray/AXI, -Optical/AOI, Placement Equipment, Soldering Equipment, -Wave Oven, -Reflow Oven, Screen Printing Equipment, Cleaning Equipment, Repair & Rework Equipment)

Market Influencing Trends:

Progression in Self-Driven Cars

Growth in Medical Technology

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Number of Wearable Devices

Growing Demand for Miniature Electric Circuits and Components

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Trained Labor

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

According to AMA research, the global SMT equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous key players who have high bargaining power. Major companies in this market are constantly working towards introducing innovative products and lowering production costs in order to enhance profitability.

