Recent News: Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Trend, Technology, Latest Research, Industry Size, Share and Top Manufacturers Analysis

In its latest findings, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveals that total global military expenditure rose by 3.6% in 2019 from 2018 levels, with the US, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia emerging as the largest spenders. Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) represent a critical advancement in underwater surveillance operations as countries are eagerly adopting next-gen technologies to enhance their defense capabilities. Moreover, such technologies require substantial investment and with increased defense budgets, countries can meet these ambitions and accelerate the progress of the UUV market growth.

The Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Size is projected to reach USD 7.53 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Increasing defense spending by major world economies will be a key factor driving the growth of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), By Application (Commercial Exploration, Scientific Research, Defense), By Product Type (Small Vehicle, High-Capacity Electric Vehicle, Work-Class Vehicle), By Propulsion System (Electric System), By Payload (Camera, Sensors, Inertial Navigation System), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Report:

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (US)

L3Harris Ocean Server (US)

International Submarine Engineering (Canada)

Fugro (Netherlands)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Kongsberg Maritime (Norway)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

The Boeing Company (US)

Market Driver

Incorporation of AI for Autonomous Subsea Operations to Propel Market Growth

Unmanned underwater vehicles, as the name suggests, are operated without human intervention. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), they are essentially manoeuvred remotely and can reach depths that manned vehicles cannot. Military experts opine that AI-powered UUVs will be central for countries wanting to establish dominance in the seas and oceans of the world. More importantly, this is creating several lucrative business opportunities for companies. For instance, Envitia, the UK-based geospatial company, was selected by the Royal Navy in June 2019 to deliver an autonomous underwater vehicle powered by AI and Machine Learning capabilities. The US Navy, to cite another example, unveiled its plans of deploying AI-driven submarines in 2020 under the CLAWS project led by Office of Naval Research. Thus, AI-based technologies are rapidly advancing naval warfare and fueling the unmanned underwater vehicles market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Acquiring Defense Contracts to Remain Central Focus Area for Players

Competition in the market for unmanned underwater vehicles is monopolized by large, veteran defense companies, who are entirely focused on securing contracts from government defense agencies. These players are also making massive investments in R&D to churn out new and improved weapons technologies regularly.

The report states that the global market value was at USD 2.96 billion in 2019. It also answers the following questions:

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

Which factors are driving the market growth trends?

Which are the key market segments and how have they been analysed?

Who are the top market players and what are their main strategies?

Which regions hold the most promising prospects for the market?

Regional Insights:

Elevated Budgetary Provisions for Defense Sector to Feed the Market in North America:-

The US is the world’s largest spender on defense and has one of the strongest naval forces in the world, which are the two key factors driving the UUV market in North America. In addition, the region has a strong presence of some of the biggest global aerospace & defense companies who are continuously elevating the region’s military technologies and furthering the market for advanced defense weapons. In 2018, the region’s market size stood at USD 948.8 million.

In Europe, countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and Norway are increasingly deploying UUVs for commercial purposes, which are enabling the region to strengthen its hold on the unmanned underwater vehicles market share. The market growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by speedy modernization of navies in India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Industry Developments:

September 2019: General Dynamics announced the launch of the Bluefin-12, its most recent autonomous underwater vehicle, Defense and Security Equipment International 2019 trade show in London. The UUV is embedded with the company’s signature Bluefin Robotics technology, allowing the vehicle with enhanced intelligence for long-endurance missions.

General Dynamics announced the launch of the Bluefin-12, its most recent autonomous underwater vehicle, Defense and Security Equipment International 2019 trade show in London. The UUV is embedded with the company’s signature Bluefin Robotics technology, allowing the vehicle with enhanced intelligence for long-endurance missions. February 2019: Boeing bagged a contract worth USD 43 million from the US Navy to build 4 Orca Extra Large UUVs which will be commissioned into service soon. The company will engineer the vehicles for the Navy to use in electronic warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and as countermeasures for mines.

