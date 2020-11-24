New Trend on: Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Opportunity Outlook (2020 to 2026) by Growth Factors and Top Key Players

The Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size is projected to reach USD 7,452.2 million by the end of 2026. Applications in defense sector have caught the eye of several investors from across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid, and Legged) By Size (Small, Medium, Large, Very Large, and Extremely Large) By Mode of Operation (Tethered, Tele-operated, and Autonomous), By System (Payload, Controller System, Navigation System, Power System, and Others) By Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, and Federal Law Enforcement), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 2,570.2 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 14.95% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market-102525

Unmanned ground vehicles are automobiles that do not require a human presence inside the vehicle. These vehicles are incorporated with modern technologies that are integrat6ed with sensors and similar peripherals. Applications of UGVs in diverse industry verticals including agriculture, transport, and military & defense. Technological advancements have been pivotal to the growth of the market. Accounting to this, several companies are looking to invest huge sums towards developing technologically sound UGVs. The demand for these products is rising constantly, owing to the exceptional properties that they possess. The presence of several large scale companies across the world has opened up a massive potential for the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

FLIR Systems Received a $152 Million Contract from the US Army Manufacturing of 350 UGVs

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Owing to the increasing applications of UGVs in diverse industry verticals, governments of several countries across the world are looking to approach UGV manufacturers with custom requirements. In March 2019, FLIR Systems announced that it has bagged a contract from the US Army. The contract was worth USD 152 million and is aimed at the development of 350 unmanned grounded vehicles. FLIR’s latest collaboration with the US Army will not just benefit the company but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market-102525

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing unmanned grounded vehicles market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America is likely to account for the highest UGV market share in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region will aid the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 899.5 million and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth rate in the coming years, accounting to the growing applications of the product in the defense sector.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

ASELSAN A.S.

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

BAE Systems

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Cobham Limited

FLIR Systems, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ

Oshkosh Defense, LLC An Oshkosh Corporation Company

Rheinmetall AG

Roboteam

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market-102525

Industry Developments:

March 2019: QinetiQ announces that it has signed a contract with the United States Army for the development of a new small UGV. The contract is said to be worth USD 152 million.

Have a Look at Related News:

Cheese Market:- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cheese-market-104293 Hand Sanitizer Market:- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market-104294

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]