Flu Vaccine Market is Expected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2025

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are CSL Limited (Australia),GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom),Sanofi Pasteur (France),Mylan N.V (United States),AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom),Pfizer Inc. (United States),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Sinovac Biotec Ltd. (China)

What isFlu Vaccine Market?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2018, Influenza cases related to hospitalization ranges in 3-5 million cases for severe illness, whereas Deaths related to Influenza are about 290,000 to 650,000. The unhealthy food habits of people coupled with seasonal outbreaks have accelerated the growth of Pandemic Vaccine production with the novel Vaccine Technology across Emerging countries. The influenza virus, also called flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by Influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. A Flu vaccine is a combination of three Influenza viruses namely, Influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, Influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain and Influenza type B virus strain. Vaccine available in the market such as Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (split virion, inactivated) is indicated for active immunization of adults and children from 6 months of age and older for the prevention of influenza disease caused by the two Influenza A virus subtypes and the two Influenza B virus types contained in the vaccine.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Whole Virus Vaccines, Split Virus Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Virus Vaccines), Application (For Children (6 months to 3 years), For Adults and Children over 3 years), Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent)

Market Influencing Trends:

High Demand for the Quadrivalent Vaccine due to inexpensive nature & also the vaccine got approval from the Food & Drug Administration in 2017.

Growth Drivers

The Emergent Government Policies and Innovations in Influenza Vaccine

Increasing Disease Awareness on Influenza Caused By the Threat of A Pandemic Influenza Outbreak

Wide Vaccination Coverage for Influenza Virus

The aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Challenges that Market May Face:

Trivalent vaccines did not cover the entire Influenza type B virus.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented with numerous top-notch International manufacturers who are involved in adopting new strategies for flu vaccine and are investing heavily for the market. For Instance, In November 2018, Seqirus Announced USD 140 Million for Manufacturing & Expansion to Meet Growing Demand for Innovative Cell-Based Influenza Vaccines. The big shot vaccine manufacturers are also focused upon acquiring new technologies and strengthening their presence in the market by collaborating with or acquiring small and medium-sized biotech companies that have strong vaccine candidates in their pipeline.

