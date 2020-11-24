Small Caliber Ammunition Market Share, Size, Trend, Technology and Latest Innovation (2020-2026) with Top Manufacturers Analysis

The report further states that the small caliber ammunition market size was USD 8.00 billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.40% during the forecast period.

The Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market is anticipated to gain impetus from the ever-increasing usage of zinc and copper alloys for covering bullets. It not only enhances performance, but also provides jacket. Besides, the adoption of smokeless bullets has upsurged as they produce high pressure and temperatures, which, in turn, delivers more friction. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Caliber (223 Remington, 308 Winchester, 9mm Luger, 45 Auto/ACP, 380 ACP, 357 Magnum, 10 Gauge, 12 Gauge, 40 S&W, 20 Gauge, 22LR, 50 BMG, 6.5 Grendel, 7.62*39/54r, and Others) By Application (Commercial (Shooting Sports & Hunting, and Self-defense), Military & Homeland Security) By Bullet Type (Lead, Copper, Brass, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Terrorist Activities Worldwide to Propel Growth

Rising demand for small caliber ammunition from military forces worldwide is a major factor that is likely to affect the market positively in the coming years. Apart from that, this type of ammunition is used for personal safety. Coupled with this, the rising terrorist activities occurring in many countries would contribute to the small caliber ammunition market growth in the coming years. Shotguns and handguns are mainly preferred by safety.

Therefore, these calibers are exhibiting exponential demand owing to the requirement of people for their revolvers and pistols. In many parts of the world, the increasing production of handguns, as well as rising export and import are skyrocketing demand. Additionally, increasing number of training courses and shooting competitions are likely to contribute to the growth. However, there are restrictions in the international trade of this type of ammunition because of the stringent norms put forward by many regulatory authorities.

Segment-

Ability to Remain Consistent will Drive Growth of the Copper Segment

Based on bullet type, the market is categorized into brass, copper, lead, and others. Out of these, the copper segment held 42% small caliber ammunition market share in 2018. It is likely to experience an astonishing growth in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to their possession of various advantages, such as lightweight, rapid expansion, and consistency. The lead segment would grow significantly owing to its usage in several applications, namely, shooting target points, shooting bottles or cans, self-defense, and hunting.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Rising Defense Expenditure

In terms of geography, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America procured USD 4.40 billion small caliber ammunition market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising modernization of military programs taking place in the U.S. Army, as well as the rising expenditure on defense. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow considerably backed by the increasing investments in defense operations by many countries. Coupled with this, rising political conflicts and increasing terrorist activities would contribute to growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Bagging Contracts from Defense Sector to Gain Competitive Edge

The market consists of many renowned manufacturers that are currently aiming to gain new contracts and orders from the defense sector to provide them with state-of-the-art products. They are aiming to strengthen their positions in the market through these. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

January 2020 : Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it bagged a contract worth USD 144 million from the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD). It would enable the company to deliver small caliber ammunition to the Israeli Defense Forces. Its duration is five years.

: Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it bagged a contract worth USD 144 million from the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD). It would enable the company to deliver small caliber ammunition to the Israeli Defense Forces. Its duration is five years. February 2018: Olin Corporation was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to produce 7.62mm, 5.56mm, and 50 caliber ammunition cartridges. The total value of the contract is USD 51.1 million.

Small Caliber Ammunition Market As Follows:

Aguila Ammunition

BAE Systems

Denel SOC Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Nammo AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Olin Corporation

RAUG Group

Remington Arms Company, LLC.

Sellier & Ballot

Vista Outdoor, Inc.

Other prominent companies

